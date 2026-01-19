DeKalb library to offer book bedazzling program Jan. 21

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The DeKalb Public Library will offer a program for adults and teens to bedazzle books.

The free program will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 in the library’s 309 Creative makerspace, 309 Oak St.

Attendees will be able to bring a paperback book or pick a book from the library’s free selection. Glue and gems will be provided. Because of limited space and supplies, the program is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration is required.

For information, email amyf@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.