DeKalb library to offer book bedazzling program Jan. 21

DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb.

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

By Shaw Local News Network

The DeKalb Public Library will offer a program for adults and teens to bedazzle books.

The free program will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 in the library’s 309 Creative makerspace, 309 Oak St.

Attendees will be able to bring a paperback book or pick a book from the library’s free selection. Glue and gems will be provided. Because of limited space and supplies, the program is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration is required.

For information, email amyf@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.

