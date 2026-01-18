Quinn Carrier breaks 1,000 career points in Sycamore win: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls basketball

Sycamore 47, La Salle-Peru 39: At La Salle, Quinn Carrier scored 15 points to reach 1,000 for her career as the Spartans picked up the Interstate 8 victory.

Sadie Lang added 17 in the win.

Oregon 39, Hinckley-Big Rock 26: At Oregon, Anna Herrmann scored 14 points in the loss for the Royals (9-8).

Genoa-Kingston 45, Polo 37: At Genoa, Presley Meyer scored 19 and Ari Rich 12 in the win.

Boys bowling

Sterling Regional: At Blackhawks Lanes, Sycamore rolled a 5,906 to take second and DeKalb rolled a 5,718 to take fourth.

Both teams advance to the Rockford East Sectional at the Cherry Bowl Saturday. The Barbs secured the final qualifying spot by 55 pins over Rochelle.

Brian Weigel led Sycamore with a 1,332 to take third and Spencer Malloy rolled a 1,173. Teddy Grych led DeKalb with a 1,236, 10 pins ahead of teammate Clark Storey.

Kaneland’s Gianni Middona rolled a 1,185 to grab an individual qualifying spot. The Knights rolled a 4,865 as a team to take 12th.

Men’s basketball

NIU 70, UMass 68: At DeKalb, Makhai Valentine matched his career high with 27 points as the Huskies held on for a 70-68 victory.

Hassan Washington added 11 while Gianni Cobb added eight points, six assists and six steals.

NIU (6-11 overall, 2-4 Mid-American Conference) trailed 66-64 with less than 4 minutes left after leading most of the game. Free throws by Gustav Winther and Dylan Ducommun put the Huskies back ahead with 3:16 left and they never trailed again.

“It was a really good game,” NIU head coach Rashon Burno said. “The energy in the building was phenomenal … the energy was phenomenal for the guys down the stretch.”

Boys basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 70, Beecher 55: At the Seneca Shootout, Marshall Ledbetter posted 36 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the win.

Luke Badal added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Royals (12-5).

Kaneland 59, Minooka 39: At the Seneca Shootout, the Knights picked up the victory.

Moline 53, DeKalb 49: At Moline, the Barbs lost the nonconference game.

Boys wrestling

Margaret Flott Invitational: At Maple Park, Apollo Gochis was second at 175 for Kaneland in its home meet.

Colten Heltsley was third at 150 as the Knights took 14th.

Lisle tournament: At Lisle, Anthony Gum (150) and Hunter Wendt (165) each went 3-1 and took third place for Genoa-Kingston.

Kaden Sosnowski (175) was fourth for the Cogs, going 2-2.

Women’s basketball

Ohio 66, NIU 62: At Athens, the Huskies (3-14, 1-5) were down 10 in the third, then led briefly 41-40 before falling.

“Our second half was really good on both ends of the floor,” said head coach Jacey Brooks. “I was really happy with our effort. I’m not a big moral victories person, but the fact that we competed for 40 minutes was great to see and is another step in the process.”

Freshman guard Sa’Mahn Johnson led NIU with 16 points, going 6-for-11 from the field with three three-pointers. She accounted for all of the Huskies’ bench points Saturday.