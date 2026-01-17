Larisza Gomez-Guevara, Aarianna Bloyd win titles for DeKalb: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls wrestling

Batavia Tournament: At Batavia, Larisza Gomez-Guevara (105) and Aarianna Bloyd (235) took first as DeKalb finished sixth in the 19-team field.

Jade Wiess (100) was second and Kara Zimmerman was third (135) for the Barbs. Frieda Hernandez (115) was fourth.

Boys basketball

Indian Creek 77, DePue 37: At DePue, Payton Huber scored 22 as the Timberwolves rolled to the Little 10 win.

Girls basketball

Genoa-Kingston 62, North Boone 46: At Genoa, Presley Meyer scored 16 points and Ari Rich had 15 as the Cogs picked up the Big Northern Conference victory.