Sycamore picks up big win at Ottawa: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday

Boys wrestling

Sycamore 67, Ottawa 8: At Sycamore, Collin Hughes (285 pounds), Liam Schroeder (113), Jayden Dohogne (144) and Adam Carrick (215) picked up pins for the Spartans.

Tyler Lockhart (113) and Charlie Olson (132) won by technical falls for Sycamore. Gryffin Calabrese (150) also won on the mat for the Spartans.

Naperville Central 62, DeKalb 16: At Naperville, Matthew Frykman (106) and Nicholas Waddle (285) won by pin for the Barbs.

Cam Matthews (150) picked up a 14-5 win for DeKalb as well.

Morris 43, Kaneland 29: At Maple Park, the Knights’ upper weights made a comeback attempt but came up short with pins by Josh Karther (165), Apollo Gochis (175) and Garrett Herst (215).

Colten Heltsley (150) won by a tech fall for Kaneland.

Genoa-Kingston triangular: The Cogs lost 38-19 to Byron and 40-30 to North Boone.

Anthony Gum (150) was 2-0 with a pin. Chris Moreno (144) and Sullivan Bresnan (113) also had pins.

Girls wrestling

Kaneland 42, Morris 30: At Maple Park, Amadahy Torres (100), Chloe Cervantes (135), Madison Manier (140), Caitlyn Manier (145) and Alexis Zahlit (170) won by fall for the Knights.

Girls basketball

DeKalb 52, Metea Valley 25: At DeKalb, the Barbs won the DuPage Valley Conference matchup.

Kaneland 46, Rochelle 22: At Rochelle, Amani Meeks scored 15 as the Knights improved to 17-5 overall and 6-0 in Interstate 8 play.

Indian Creek 39, Earlville 33: At Earlville, Elsie Betz scored 10 as the Timberwolves won their fourth game in a row.