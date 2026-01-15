Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Daily Chronicle

DeKalb library to host sip n’ sew program Jan. 18

DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb.

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

By Kate Santillan

The DeKalb Public Library will offer a program for adults to sew a coffee cozy for a mug.

The free program will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 18 in the library’s 309 Creative makerspace, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn about machine and hand-sewing basics. Participants can bring a mug for sizing. Snacks, tea and coffee will be served. Due to limited seats, the program is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration is required.

For information, email ambers@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.

LocalDeKalb CountyDeKalb County Front Headlines