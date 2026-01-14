Dolly Parton Imagination Library event set for Jan. 17 in DeKalb

Shaw Local file photo – Families with children can celebrate Dolly Parton’s 80th birthday with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library as part of the DeKalb Public Library’s programming. (Matthew Apgar)

Families with children can celebrate Dolly Parton’s 80th birthday with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library as part of the DeKalb Public Library’s programming.

The free event will begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 17 in the library’s Story and Activity Room, 309 Oak St.

The event features crafts, storytelling, cookies and dancing. Attendees also will be able to take pictures with a life-sized Dolly Parton cardboard cutout. No registration is required.

Parents can register children from newborn to age 4 to receive free monthly books through the imagination library. To register, visit dkpl.org.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.