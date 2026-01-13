Plan climate-friendly home gardens with DeCarbon DeKalb

Shaw Local file photo – DeCarbon DeKalb invites community members to its January installment of DeCarbon Dialogues, a free public conversation focused on planning climate-friendly home gardens for the upcoming growing season. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeCarbon DeKalb invites community members to its January installment of DeCarbon Dialogues, a free public conversation focused on planning climate-friendly home gardens for the upcoming growing season.

The event, titled Planning a Climate-Friendly Garden, will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 PM in the Yusunas Room at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. Refreshments provided.

Designed as a double-feature conversation, the evening includes two short, practical sessions led by local DeKalb neighbors:

Wild with Intention: Why Native Gardens Need Design explores how thoughtful planning makes native gardens more beautiful, resilient, and manageable - while supporting pollinators, biodiversity, and climate adaptation in Northern Illinois.

Veggies with Benefits: Carbon-Smart Gardening at Home focuses on regenerative food-growing practices, including soil blocks, compost-centered beds, regionally adapted varieties, and low-water, low-plastic systems that improve soil health and store carbon.

“January is when so many of the most important garden decisions are made,” said Kendra Holton, a DeCarbon DeKalb organizer, in a news release. “This Dialogue helps people plan with intention - before they spend money or break ground - so their gardens work better for them and the planet.”

DeCarbon Dialogues is a monthly, neighbor-led series offering practical, hopeful conversations about local climate solutions. Each session connects residents with real-world ideas they can apply at home and in their community.

DeCarbon DeKalb is a regional forum focused on empowering neighbors to take practical, collective climate action. Through community events like DeCarbon Dialogues and DeKalb County Earth Fest, the organization highlights local resources, shares knowledge, and fosters hope-based climate engagement in Northern Illinois.