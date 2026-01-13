Anna Herrmann cracks IHSA all-time Top 20 for made 3s: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls basketball

Sandwich 73, Hinckley-Big Rock 44: At Hinckley, Anna Herrmann scored 22 points and moved into 20th place all-time on the IHSA’s career 3-pointers made list.

Mia Cotton added 11 points and eight assists in the loss.

Indian Creek 49, North Boone 37: At Shabbona, Elise Betz scored 19 points as the Timberwolves erased a nine-point deficit for the win.

Ally Keilman added 10 points and Bethany Odle nine in the win.

Naperville Central 57, DeKalb 34: At DeKalb, the Barbs dropped the DuPage Valley Conference contest.

Boys basketball

Sycamore 75, Belvidere 55: At Sycamore, Marcus Johnson scored 28 points and Isaiah Feuerbach 27 for the Spartans in the victory.