Glidden Homestead to host ‘Glidden’s 1873 Date Night’ on Feb. 13

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center will host a “Glidden’s 1873 Date Night” Feb. 13 at the homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb (Photo provided by the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center )

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center will host a “Glidden’s 1873 Date Night” for community members to enjoy 19th-century courting traditions.

The event will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 13 on the homestead’s second floor, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Highlights include period parlor games, tea, desserts and music. Participants can listen to Joseph and Lucinda Glidden’s love story and write love notes. Door prizes will be provided. Period dress is not required.

Joseph Farwell Glidden invented “The Winner” barbed wire in 1873. The homestead was preserved and restored by a nonprofit organization founded in 1995.

Tickets cost $80 and are limited. Proceeds from the event will support the homestead’s preservation and operations. To buy tickets, visit GliddenHomestead.org.

For information, visit GliddenHomestead.org, email jessi@gliddenhomestead.org, or call 815-756-7904.