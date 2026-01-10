DeKalb County invites organizations that support elderly residents to apply for public funding

DeKalb County Government sign in front of the Legislative Center in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKalb County is soliciting bids from area nonprofits that serve older residents for the latest round of funding distribution using money collected from the county’s 2027 senior tax levy.

Funds from the 2026 grant year were awarded to 10 agencies: Barb City Manor, Rooted for Good, Elder Care Services, Family Service Agency, Fox Valley Older Adult Services, Hope Haven, Kishwaukee Family YMCA, Opportunity House, Prairie State Legal Services and Voluntary Action Center.

The county again is inviting area organizations to apply. Funding is meant for programs that support older residents and prevent premature institutionalization, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Mental Health Board.

“Keeping seniors out of expensive nursing homes and hospitals results in aggregate cost savings for the taxpayers,” according to a news release from the county.

In 1997, DeKalb County voters approved a 0.025% tax levy by referendum. The county government expects to collect and distribute about $500,000 generated by this levy.

The bid application is available online at dekalbcounty.org and can be obtained through the DeKalb County website under the “Invitation to Bid” section.

Request for bids are due by 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23.

For more information, contact Deanna Cada, executive director of the DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board, at 815-899-4960 or dcada@dekalbcounty.org.