With 7 pins, Sycamore rolls past Kaneland in I-8 dual: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys wrestling

Sycamore 75, Kaneland 6: At Maple Park, Connor Hughes (190), Collin Hughes (285), Tyler Lockhart (126), Jayden Dohogne (144), Douglas Gemberling (157), Jack Nordstrom (165) and Cooper Bode (175) all won by pin for the Spartans.

Adam Carrick (215) and Charlie Olson (132) also won on the mat for Sycamore. Colten Heltsley (150) had a pin for the Knights.

Genoa-Kingston triangular: At Genoa, the Cogs beat Amboy 39-36 and lost to Mendota 36-35.

Wyatt Thammavong (113), Beau Spence (126), Hunter Wendt (165), and Carson Charnstrom (215) each picked up pins. Wyatt Allen (285) posted a tech fall.

In the only girls’ match of the night, Genoa-Kingston’s Lyla McKee notched a pin at 1300.

Girls wrestling

Kaneland 60, Sycamore 24: At Maple Park, there were just five matches contested, with Sycamore winning three of them while the Knights won eight of the nine forfeited matches.

Ella West won by pin in 30 seconds at 105 for Sycamore, while teammate Frankie McMurtry won by pin in 3:19 at 175. Jasmine Enriquez (235) picked up a pin in 1:35.

For Kaneland, Chloe Cervantes battled Winter Beard into the third period at 135 before coming away with a pin with 1:02 remaining. Caitlyn Mainer won by a pin at 145 in 1:22.

Girls basketball

Indian Creek 39, Serena 33: At Shabbona, Ally Keilman and Elsie Betz each scored 11 for the Timberwolves in the win.

Gretta Oziah scored 10 for Indian Creek.

Neuqua Valley 47, DeKalb 28: At DeKalb, the Barbs dropped the DuPage Valley Conference matchup.

Marengo 48, Genoa-Kingston 43: At Marengo, Ari Rich scored a season-high 23 in the loss.

Presley Meyer added 12 for the Cogs.