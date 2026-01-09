DeKalb organizers plan Friday vigil for Renee Good, Minnesota woman killed by ICE agent

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield as law enforcement officers attend to the scene of the shooting involving federal law enforcement agents, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Baker) (Tom Baker/AP)

DeKalb organizers are planning a public vigil on Friday evening to remember Minnesota woman Renee Nicole Macklin Good, who was shot and killed by a federal immigration agent on Wednesday.

The memorial vigil will go from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at First Street and Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb, according to multiple sources.

Participants are encouraged to bring candles, signs, “hearts committed to peace and justice,” according to the event flyer.

The vigil will remember Good, 37, a mother of three and poet, who’d just moved to Minneapolis, The Associated Press reported.

“The vigil is a space for reflection, mourning and solidarity,” organizers said ahead of the vigil.

Good was a U.S. citizen born in Colorado and appears to never have been charged with anything involving law enforcement beyond a traffic ticket, according to reporting.

She was shot in the head in front of a family member in a residential neighborhood south of downtown Minneapolis, just a few blocks from some of the oldest immigrant markets and about a mile from where George Floyd was killed by police in 2020.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem in the immediate aftermath of the shooting called Good a domestic terrorist who had attempted to ram federal agents with her car.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance reinforced that narrative on Thursday.

The killing was captured from multiple angles on video.

Local Minneapolis officials and some bystanders have disputed the Trump administration’s narrative. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called Noem’s version of what happened “garbage” and criticized the federal deployment of more than 2,000 officers to the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, ordered as part of Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Illinois Democrats have denounced the shooting and called for a full investigation and transparency by DHS and the Trump administration.

Reports began to emerge late Thursday that border patrol agents shot and wounded two people in Portland, Oregon, according to AP reporting.

During prior shootings involving agents involved in Trump’s surge of immigration enforcement in U.S. cities, video evidence cast doubt on the administration’s initial descriptions of what prompted the shootings.

The Associated Press contributed.