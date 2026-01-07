Women’s group raises money for DeKalb County area residents in need

Chapter DX of P.E.O. International recently partnered with Jazz in Progress to hold a monetary and food donations collection during the band’s third annual Christmas concert.

The concert was held Dec. 6 at Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

The chapter collected $737 and three 40 gallon-sized food buckets, according to a news release. The food and monetary donations will support those in need.

P.E.O. International’s Chapter is an educational organization that motivates women to achieve higher education and celebrates women’s advancement through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship.