Glidden Homestead’s Soup-er Sunday series to return Jan. 11 in DeKalb

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center barn (Photo provided by the Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center )

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center’s Soup-er Sunday series will return with a “Restoring Heritage: The Glidden Barn Revival” program led by historic preservationist Roger Keys.

The program will be held at noon Jan. 11 at the homestead’s welcome center, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Keys will discuss the barn’s architecture, history, and current restoration projects. He also will share historic photographs of the homestead barn. The barn was built by Joseph Glidden in 1870. Glidden invented and manufactured the first barbed wire in the barn’s manufacturing office. The barn is one of the oldest standing barns in DeKalb County.

The program is free for homestead members and children ages 14 and under and $5 for nonmembers. Proceeds from the program will go toward the homestead. Soup and a house tour also will be provided.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit organization working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public.

For information, call 815-756-7904, visit gliddenhomestead.org, or email jessi@gliddenhomestead.org.