DeKalb Public Library announces events, programming to mark nation’s 250th anniversary

In commemoration of the nation’s 250th anniversary, the DeKalb Public Library is rolling out a new slate of events, programming, performances, media and materials.

The goal is to help residents and community members celebrate the history of the country.

“As we commemorate the 250th anniversary of our nation, our mission to enrich, inform, entertain, and inspire has never been more important,” a library blog post said.

From opportunities to learn about overlooked American figures such as Robert Smalls and hear traditional Native American music, to sampling food from Colonial America, the library has a variety of events and programs in the works.

Storytimes, book clubs and smaller events may feature an American theme, according to a library blog post.

Patrons will be encouraged to learn more about the Declaration of Independence, immigration, and the nation’s journey from its foundation through the Civil War.

The library also intends to host several displays in the main lobby throughout the year, with each one paying tribute to the nation’s culture and society.

Additional events and exhibits commemorating the nation’s 250th anniversary will be announced by the library at a later date.

For information, visit dkpl.org.