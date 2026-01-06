Isaiah Feuerbach scores 28 as Sycamore wins by 33: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys basketball

Sycamore 78, Woodstock North 45: At Sycamore, Isaiah Feuerbach scored 28 as the Spartans picked up a nonconference win.

Josiah Mitchell added 17 and Marcus Johnson 11 for the Spartans. Johnson also had 10 rebounds and six assists.

Boys wrestling

Kaneland 64, Dwight 6: At Maple Park, Ethan Anderson (138) and Chance Anderson (157) recorded pins for the Knights.

Apollo Gochis (175) recorded a 14-0 win for the Knights, who benefited from eight forfeits.

Kaneland 58, Somonauk 15: At Maple Park, Joshua Schwarz (126) and Josh Havron (132) won by fall for the Knights.

Colton Tracy (150) and Gochis also won, both picking up tech falls, for Kaneland’s other two on-the-mat wins.