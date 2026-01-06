DeKalb group to rally against Trump’s actions in Venezuela

Shaw Local file photo – Cynthia de Seife, coordinator of REACT, speaks Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Hopkins Park in DeKalb during a May Day Rally for Democracy to protest against Trump administration policies. She's one of the organizers planning to rally on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2025, against U.S. action taken in Venezuela. (Mark Busch)

A DeKalb group that spent much of 2025 protesting President Donald Trump’s administration is planning another demonstration on Tuesday to rally against Trump’s actions in Venezuela.

DeKalb’s Indivisible group REACT (Responsive Engagement Activating Civic Talent) has called for what they’re calling a “Venezuela Rapid Response Rally” from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of North First Street and Lincoln Highway downtown.

Organizers said in a news release it’s meant to be a peaceful rally.

“We are a nation of laws, and our president must be held accountable to those laws,” organizers said in the release.

It’s not REACT’s first demonstration held on Jan. 6, which will mark five years since the insurrection in Washington, D.C. The group has hosted peace rallies on that day since 2021 more than once.

Hours after an audacious military operation that plucked leader Nicolás Maduro from power and removed him from the country, Trump said Saturday that the U.S. would run Venezuela at least temporarily and tap its vast oil reserves to sell to other nations.

The dramatic action capped an intensive Trump administration pressure campaign on the South American nation and its autocratic leader and months of secret planning resulting in the most assertive American action to achieve regime change since the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Legal experts immediately raised questions about whether the operation was lawful.

Maduro made his first appearance Monday in an American courtroom on the narco-terrorism charges the Trump administration used to justify capturing him and bringing him to New York. He pleaded not guilty.

Also Monday, the United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting, with the top U.N. official warning that America may have violated international law with its unilateral action. The world body also spotlighted the profound humanitarian needs in Venezuela. Its people have endured a yearslong, complex economic crisis.

The Associated Press contributed.