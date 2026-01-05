Weekend rewind: Indian Creek on 5-game win streak since Hinckley loss; Michael Olson picks up win 100

It was a conference rivalry match before the calendar even hit January, and Indian Creek was on the wrong side of a 60-57 loss to rival Hinckley-Big Rock on Dec. 19.

But since then, the Timberwolves have won five straight, most recently a 61-44 win Friday at Genoa-Kingston.

“I think we knew we were a better team than Hinckley and I think it just kind of made us realize if we don’t play to our potential, if we don’t play strong every game, we’re going to have those kinds of losses,” said Indian Creek junior Parker Murry, who led the Timberwolves (10-3) with 14 points against the Cogs on Friday. “It didn’t feel great losing to a rival school on their court, so I think that just sparked everyone to keep working hard at practice. The last four or five games, we’ve just been playing hard. No plays off.”

After the loss to the Royals, the Timberwolves won four straight games to win the Shipyard Showdown in Seneca, including a 56-53 win over Lexington for the crown. They became the first three-time champions of the tournament.

Isaac Willis and Logan Schrader were on the all-tournament team, with Schrader earning MVP honors.

Four different players led the Timberwolves in scoring each game, with Murry scoring 25 in the opener against Flanagan-Cornell and Willis posting 21 against Woodland. Jason Brewer scored 15 against Hall in the semifinals.

The Timberwolves, who have back-to-back 20-win seasons but haven’t won a regional since the 35-1 supersectional qualifier of 2020, head to Wilmington Tuesday and host Johnsburg Saturday before conference play resumes January 16 at DePue.

“Obviously, it was frustrating for us. Nobody wants to lose a conference game like that,” Indian Creek coach Nolan Govig said. “I thought it could have gone one of two ways. The guys could have gotten really discouraged by that or they could have bonded and gelled together. I think the latter happened and we played a really good tournament and responded well to that loss.”

Sycamore’s Michael Olson picks up career win 100

After picking up four wins Monday and Tuesday at the Don Flavin Invitational at DeKalb, Sycamore 120-pounder Michael Olson was three wins away from 100 for his career.

The Spartans on Saturday went to the Dixon Duals, facing four other teams. Olson wasted no time in picking up win No. 100.

Olson’s day started at 126, getting a pin over Dixon’s Max Sullivan in 1:27. Win No. 99 came at 120 pounds against Morton’s Ryan Siebenthal, a 10-1 major.

The milestone win also came at 120 against Galesburg’s Ayden Larkin, a 15-0 first-period tech fall.

Angelina Gochis follows win 100 with home tourney win, team title

At the Wonder Woman Invite at the start of the week, Kaneland junior and two-time state champ Angelina Gochis not only won the tourney at 120 but picked up career win 100.

She followed that up on Saturday with three victories, all first-period pins, to win the Kaneland Knights’ Girls Invite. She was one of 12 Knights to place but the only one to win. They finished with 166 points, Belvidere North had 98 and Sycamore had 95 for third.

The Spartans only had five wrestlers, four of whom won championships. Like Gochis, Jasmine Enriquez (235) won all three of her matches in first-period pins. Winter Beard (135) had two matches, both first-period pins as well. Ema Durst (145) won behind a pair of pins and Frankie McMurtry (170) won behind three.

Other top performances

The DeKalb boys basketball team followed its third-place finish at the Chuck Dayton Classic with a 75-57 home loss to Rock Island, but Myles Newman had 27 points and six rebounds. ... Presley Meyer scored 25 for Genoa-Kingston in a 49-32 win over Richmond Burton on Saturday.

