Learn how to transcribe historic documents with DeKalb library

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The DeKalb Public Library will host a workshop for community members to learn how to transcribe the National Archives original documents as part of the America 250 initiative.

The free workshop will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 11 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn how to decipher cursive and create keyword tags. The workshop also includes hands-on transcription process experience. Participants must create a National Archives login featuring two-factor authentication. Laptops will be provided. Due to limited space, the workshop is first-come, first-served.

For information, email emilyk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 6106.