Learn about Neolithic period in Europe with DeKalb Area Women’s Center

The DeKalb Area Women's Center, 1021 State St. in DeKalb (seen Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023), will offer a “The Lost Goddess Cultures of Old Europe” educational presentation Jan. 9 (Camden Lazenby)

The DeKalb Area Women’s Center will offer a “The Lost Goddess Cultures of Old Europe” educational presentation for adults to learn about neolithic old Europe people.

The free presentation will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at the women center’s great hall, 1021 State St., DeKalb.

Participants can learn about neolithic old Europe civilizations life, innovations, art, and Goddess religion. Attendees also will be able to learn how Old European cultural innovations influence life and why the communities vanished. The presentation will be led by Marilyn Hrymak.

Donations for the women’s center will be accepted. The center is handicapped-accessible.