Grief support group meets Jan. 13 and 27 in DeKalb

Adults experiencing loss and grief can attend two grief support group sessions at the DeKalb Public Library.

The free support group will meet at 1 p.m. Jan. 13 and 27 in the library’s lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants will be able to meet other people experiencing grief and loss to receive support in a confidential and safe setting. Attendees also can share grief experiences, learn about grief, and receive grieving process insights from peers and the group facilitator. A virtual session option is available. The sessions will be facilitated by Family Service Agency of DeKalb County. No registration is required.

The support group does not replace other mental health services. If you need individual counseling or other mental health services, call 815-397-3691 or 211. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis or need immediate attention for a non-life-threatening mental health need, call 988. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.