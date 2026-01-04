DeKalb church’s overnight warming shelter needs volunteers

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb, 158 N. Fourth St., blocks from downtown DeKalb, shown here on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. The church is offering a daily and free overnight warming center for all in need, open from 8:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. daily, or until temperatures are above freezing. (Kelsey Rettke)

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb is seeking community volunteers to help run its overnight warming center, which opened for the season on Saturday.

The free shelter for those in need is in its third year of operation.

Volunteers will receive training and then be asked to sign up for 4-hour shifts from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., 1 a.m. to 5 a.m., and 5 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. each night through March 15, according to a news release.

Those who wish to volunteer for shifts at the center or provide meals can email uucdwarmingcenter@gmail.com. The shelter is located at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb at 158 N. Fourth St.

The mission of the center is to provide a safe, warm and welcoming overnight haven for individuals and families who are unhoused and lacking adequate heat, and to provide a sense of belonging. Neighbors who are food insecure may also stop by for a meal without staying the night.

In 2025, 87 people received services, amounting to 1,112 meals and overnight stays total.

In January 2024, the church’s board approved opening a free overnight warming shelter in response to a proposal from Marreen Buntaine, Director of the Community Empowerment Campaign and Dan Kenney, a member of the congregation.

“With recent cuts to federal and local assistance programs such as SNAP and an ever-rising cost of living, we expect there to be a significant increase in the need for our services this year. It is at the core of our belief system to serve all those who may need us, regardless of their background or circumstances,” Kenney said in a news release.

Since then, the center has offered services to people without homes and those without adequate heating during the coldest nights of the year.

This year, the church’s Board of Trustees implemented a more formal structure of volunteer leadership with a team of five dedicated co-managers, who have worked to improve center operations in preparation for Saturday’s opening.

These developments include more coordination with local agencies, while staying with the core mission of providing warmth, nutrition and rest to those who need it.