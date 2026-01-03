Shaw Local

Somonauk Library offers kids winter reading challenge

And other January happenings

Somonauk Public Library

Somonauk Public Library (Shaw Local News Network)

By Kelsey Rettke

Here’s what’s happening at Somonauk Public Library in January:

  • Kids winter reading challenge: Sign up at the front desk for a fun winter adventure. The challenge begins Jan. 2.
  • Tot Tales: This program is geared towards children up to age 3 and introduces babies and toddlers to songs, rhymes, hand motions and books. Meets weekly at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays, Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28. Registration is required.
  • Stories & Crafts for Little Ones: For ages 3 to 6. Meets at 11 a.m. Jan. 15 and 4 p.m. Jan. 20. Registration is required.
  • All Day Drop-In Craft for Kids: For ages 3 and up. Take a break from the cold and work on a craft in the Children’s Programming Room on Saturday, Jan. 10.
  • Paws For Reading: For children in grades 1 through 5. Participants can read to Fox Valley Therapy dogs in 15-minute sessions at 4 p.m. Jan. 22. Registration is required.
  • Chapter Club: For children ages 6 throuh 10. Participants can gather to discuss a book and do a fun activity. Copies of books can be picked up at the front desk. Registration is required. Meets at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26.
  • Family Movie Day: At 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31.
  • Tween/Teen Take Home Book Boxes: For ages 10 through 17. Participants will take home a box filled with up to 2 library books, a treat to enjoy while reading, and other goodies. Registration is required, and spots are limited. Pick up is Jan. 5-10.
  • Vision Board Workshop for Tweens/Teens: Kick off 2026 with the library and create a vision board for the new year. All materials will be provided, but feel free to bring your own pictures. Call 815-498-2440 to sign up or visit patrons’ services. From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 5.
  • Cocoa and Crafts for Tweens/Teens: Faux Stained Glass: Escape the cold for a winter craft night at the library. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided. Spots are limited. From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 19.
  • Tween/Teen Cozy Coloring Club: Throw on your coziest clothes and come to the library for a night of coloring, relaxing music, and conversation. The library will supply the coloring pages and all the tools necessary to get your cozy coloring started. Registration is required. From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 29.
  • Tech Help with Steve Goodwin: From Jan. 7-22. Sign up for a 20-minute session from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
  • Cards with Karen: 6 p.m. Jan. 22. Make handmade Valentine cards. All supplies are included for a $5. Registration is required.
