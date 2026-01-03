Somonauk Library offers kids winter reading challenge

Here’s what’s happening at Somonauk Public Library in January:
- Kids winter reading challenge: Sign up at the front desk for a fun winter adventure. The challenge begins Jan. 2.
- Tot Tales: This program is geared towards children up to age 3 and introduces babies and toddlers to songs, rhymes, hand motions and books. Meets weekly at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays, Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28. Registration is required.
- Stories & Crafts for Little Ones: For ages 3 to 6. Meets at 11 a.m. Jan. 15 and 4 p.m. Jan. 20. Registration is required.
- All Day Drop-In Craft for Kids: For ages 3 and up. Take a break from the cold and work on a craft in the Children’s Programming Room on Saturday, Jan. 10.
- Paws For Reading: For children in grades 1 through 5. Participants can read to Fox Valley Therapy dogs in 15-minute sessions at 4 p.m. Jan. 22. Registration is required.
- Chapter Club: For children ages 6 throuh 10. Participants can gather to discuss a book and do a fun activity. Copies of books can be picked up at the front desk. Registration is required. Meets at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26.
- Family Movie Day: At 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31.
- Tween/Teen Take Home Book Boxes: For ages 10 through 17. Participants will take home a box filled with up to 2 library books, a treat to enjoy while reading, and other goodies. Registration is required, and spots are limited. Pick up is Jan. 5-10.
- Vision Board Workshop for Tweens/Teens: Kick off 2026 with the library and create a vision board for the new year. All materials will be provided, but feel free to bring your own pictures. Call 815-498-2440 to sign up or visit patrons’ services. From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 5.
- Cocoa and Crafts for Tweens/Teens: Faux Stained Glass: Escape the cold for a winter craft night at the library. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided. Spots are limited. From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 19.
- Tween/Teen Cozy Coloring Club: Throw on your coziest clothes and come to the library for a night of coloring, relaxing music, and conversation. The library will supply the coloring pages and all the tools necessary to get your cozy coloring started. Registration is required. From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 29.
- Tech Help with Steve Goodwin: From Jan. 7-22. Sign up for a 20-minute session from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
- Cards with Karen: 6 p.m. Jan. 22. Make handmade Valentine cards. All supplies are included for a $5. Registration is required.