Ema Durst, Frankie McMurtry, Jasmine Enriquez take 1st for Sycamore: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls wrestling

Ottawa Holiday Hootenanny: At Ottawa, Ema Durst, Frankie McMurtry and Jasmine Enriquez took first to help Sycamore take fifth place with 92 points while Kaneland was 19th with 39 points.

Durst won a pair of matches to claim the 140-pound title. She beat Oswego East’s Quinn Janssens, with whom she split bouts last year. Durst beat Janssens at state.

“Quinn, I’ve wrestled her twice before in the past year, and she’s been really dominant with roll-throughs, reversals, getting out the back door and throwing. So I had to keep in mind to keep my hips back and stay low, because I’ve been caught by her in previous matches. ... I feel very exhilarated. This championship match is one I’ve been looking forward to for the past year.”

At 170, McMurtry picked up four pins, including two in 36 seconds or less. She got a third-period pin in the title match against OPRF’s Caliyah Campbell.

“I was more expecting to come out with a second, because this is the first time I’ve managed to come out with a first in a tournament. I feel like I always get second or third. It feels pretty good. You saw me when I got up. I think I tripped myself getting up, I was so excited.”

At 235, Enriquez picked up a pin among her three wins to win her title.

“I relied on my training [in that final match]. All of it was training, all mental. Juliana is a tough opponent, really tough. I was really just trying to get to my [tie-ups] so she couldn’t use her ties against me. I knew I didn’t need another takedown, but I kept looking for it, because why not?”

Winter Beard was fifth at 135 for the Spartans. For the Knights, ALena Padavana (125) and Sadie Kinsella (190) each took second, Kara Colles (235) was fourth and Amadahy Torres (100) was sixth.

Girls basketball

Boylan 54, Sycamore 29: At Boylan’s Reindeer Games, the Spartans dropped the third-place game to the hosts while playing without one of its two top scorers.

Quinn Carrier led Sycamore with nine points. Carrier and Sadie Lang, who was missing with an injury, were named to the all-tournament team.

Kaneland 64, Auburn 47: At Boylan’s Reindeer Games, the Knights took fifth with the victory.

Amani Meeks scored 17 points and earned a spot on the all-tournament team.

Dani Ridolphi and Kyra Lilly each scored 15. Grace Brunscheen added nine.

Boys basketball

Bremen 78, Hinckley-Big Rock 72 (OT): At the Plano Christmas Classic, Luke Badal had 15 points and five rebounds in the loss for the Royals (9-4).

Marshall Ledbetter added 12 points and 10 rebounds, Jacob Orin had 11 points and Gavin Pickert had 10. Harry Neir had 13 points and six rebounds while Judah Miceli had nine points and four steals.

Bremen forced 18 steals and 25 turnovers in the win, while H-BR shot 59% to Bremen’s 45%.