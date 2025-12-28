Art gallery to feature 2D and 3D works in Sycamore

The Kishwaukee Valley Art League is accepting applications for its 55th annual Northern Illinois Art Show (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host several programs and events in January at the Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

The league will not host a general meeting in January.

KVAL’s next meeting is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 5 at the gallery. League members will present artwork created for the “Secret Subject” challenge. The members created art pieces featuring challenge cards secret words.

The league’s Second Saturday Art Workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Gallery on State.

The gallery’s next art rotation is set to launch Jan. 26. The rotation will feature various 2D and 3D art pieces including sculptures, photography, mixed-media installations, and paintings. The artwork will de displayed and available to buy.

Applications are available for KVAL’s 55th annual Northern Illinois Art Show. The show will be held June 6 and 7 on the front lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore. The art show features up to 70 artisans exhibiting various fine arts and crafts mediums. The application deadline will be March 16. To apply, visit kval-nfp.org or the Gallery on State.