Kishwaukee College recognizes 26 nursing students

Kishwaukee College recently recognized 26 students for completing the college’s registered nursing program during a pinning ceremony.

The graduating nursing class included Asucena Alvares, Anusha Amin, Katherine Anderson, David Andrade, Edlyn Arellano, Maya Beard, Vanessa Briseno, Cassidi Calfa, Carly Coffman, Brittany Coleman, Monica Hernandez, Nicole Jazo, Caprice Kimmons, Beth Koneczny-Dix, Katie Maier, Aimee Marsh, Sydney Marshall, Andrew Prescod, Erica Ramos, Kara Robers, Sherlyn Rojas, Chian-Austin Scott, Laura Torres, Ariyana Turks, Cecilia Vargas and Sarah Ward.

The ceremony featured an address from Kishwaukee College’s instruction vice president Barbara Leach and nursing director Angela Delmont. The graduates were pinned by a friend or family member who supported them or acted as their mentor during the program.

Anderson, Andrade, Arellano, Calfa, Coffman, Hernandez, Maier, Marsh, Marshall, Prescod, Rojas, Torres, Turks, Vargas, and Ward were recognized as Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honors Society members. Arellano also was named the fall 2025 nursing program’s outstanding student.

“Each of us carries a unique story and set of experiences that will enhance our practice. Let us embrace the challenges ahead with courage and an open heart, knowing that we are ready to handle whatever comes our way,” Arellano said in a news release.

Arellano also acknowledged family, friends, and Kish’s faculty and staff for helping them reach their goals, a sentiment echoed by her classmates.

“Kishwaukee has such a good nursing program, and I highly recommend it for anyone looking to go into nursing. They offer such great opportunities,” Briseno also said in the news release.

“The faculty and staff are like family and friends. They are so caring and helpful with your education. You gain important connections to help you after you graduate and get you where you want to be,” Andrade said in the news release.

The Kishwaukee College registered nursing program prepares students to become fully licensed registered nurses in Illinois.

For information, visit kish.edu/nursing.