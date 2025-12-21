Sycamore’s Cooper Bode, Liam Schroeder champs at Russ Erb: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys wrestling

Rus Erb Tournament: At Glenbrook South, Sycamore was second with 179 points, led by champions Liam Schroeder (113) and Cooper Bode (165).

Deerfield won the tournament with 211.5 points.

For the Spartans, Carson West (106), Jayden Dohogne (144) and Michael Olson (120) took second. Collin Hughes (285) and Tyler Lockhart (126) were fourth while Charlie Olson (132) was sixth.

Rex Whitlach Invitational: At Hinsdale Central, DeKalb took 17th with 70 points.

Julian Hartwig led the way with a third-place finish at 106 and Ayden Shuey was sixth at 132.

Girls wrestling

Whip-Pur Women’s Classic: At Hampshire, Kaneland took third with 147.5 points, Sycamore was fourth with 108.5 and Genoa-Kingston was 28th with 26.

For Sycamore, Ema Durst won at 140, Frankie McMurtry (170) and Jasmine Enriquez (235) each took second and Witner Beard was sixth (135).

Sadie Kinsella was second for the Knights at 190.

For Genoa-Kingston, Violet Sanders (120) took fourth and Lyla McKee (130) took sixth.

Morris Girls Reindeer Rumble Invite: At Morris, DeKalb took fourth with 267 points.

Alex Gregorio-Perez won at 105, Aarina Bloyd was fourth at 235, Jade Weiss was fifth at 100, Larisza Gomez-Guevara was third at 110 and Kara Zimmerman was third at 135.

Boys swimming

Sterling Invitational: At Sterling, the DeKalb-Sycamore co-op won the meet with 282 points, claiming wins in five out of the six relays.

The 400-yard freestyle relay of Justin Wu, Felipe Hernandez, Amir Rafea and Jacob Foltz lost to Sterling on Tuesday, but finished in 4:00.46 to beat them by more than 16 seconds on Saturday.

Sean Harrellson won the 100 butterfly (55.19) and the 100 breaststroke (1:05.31). Will Dukes won the 200 individual medley (2:13.6) and Foltz won the 500 free (5:19.17.)

Girls basketball

Genoa-Kingston 55, Belvidere North 41: At Richmond-Burton, the Cogs took third in the tournament behind 18 points from Presley Meyer and 13 from Reagan Creadon.

Johnsburg 51, Genoa-Kingston 24: At Richmond-Burton, Presley Meyer scored 10 in the semifinal loss.

Kaneland 57, Plainfield South 38: At Maple Park, Grace Brunscheen scored 18 and Amani Meeks 17 in the win.