Violet Sanders makes Genoa-Kingston wrestling history with tourney win: Friday Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls wrestling

Harvard Scramble: At Harvard, Violet Sanders became the first girl in Genoa-Kingston wrestling history to win a tournament championship, claiming the 120-pound title.

Sanders went 3-0, all by pin. Lyla McKee went 2-1 with a pin at 130 to take fifth.

Boys basketball

Kaneland 81, Plano 44: At Maple Park, the Knights picked up the nonconference win.

Naperville Central 55, DeKalb 37: At DeKalb, the Barbs dropped the DuPage Valley Conference matchup.

Girls basketball

Genoa-Kingston 51, Harvard 42: At Richmond, Presley Meyer scored 32 to help the Cogs reach the semifinals of the tournament.