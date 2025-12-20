Violet Sanders makes Genoa-Kingston wrestling history with tourney win: Friday Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls wrestling
Harvard Scramble: At Harvard, Violet Sanders became the first girl in Genoa-Kingston wrestling history to win a tournament championship, claiming the 120-pound title.
Sanders went 3-0, all by pin. Lyla McKee went 2-1 with a pin at 130 to take fifth.
Boys basketball
Kaneland 81, Plano 44: At Maple Park, the Knights picked up the nonconference win.
Naperville Central 55, DeKalb 37: At DeKalb, the Barbs dropped the DuPage Valley Conference matchup.
Girls basketball
Genoa-Kingston 51, Harvard 42: At Richmond, Presley Meyer scored 32 to help the Cogs reach the semifinals of the tournament.