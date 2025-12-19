Disabled residents social event set for Dec. 20 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The DeKalb Public Library will host an event for disabled residents ages 16 and older and their caregivers to socialize and interact with each other.

The free event will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 20 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The event includes games, crafts and puzzles. Opportunity House and RAMP representatives will provide services information and resources. Light refreshments and snacks also will be served. No registration is required.

For information, email leahh@dkpl.org or call 815-756-6-9568, ext. 2112.