Hiawatha and Sycamore hoops earn wins: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle Sports Roundup

Boys basketball

Hiawatha 52, Our Lady of Sacred Heart 39: At Rockford, Colby Wylde and Kamden Rasmus scored 10 points each to lead the Hawks over the Crusaders. Hiawatha improved to 5-5 overall and 3-1 in the Northeastern Conference.

Sycamore 70, LaSalle-Peru 56: At Sycamore, Isaiah Feuerbach scored 21 points to lead the Spartans to the win in the Interstate Eight over the Cavaliers. Xander Lewis, Marcus Johnson and Aidan Mesenbrink scored 14 points each for Sycamore (6-1, 2-0).

Newman Central Catholic 57, Genoa-Kingston 26: At Forreston, the Cogs fell to 1-1 at the Forreston Holiday Tournament. G-K (3-4) will continue tournament play against the host Cardinals on Wednesday.

Girls basketball

Kaneland 52, Stillman Valley 45: At Maple Park, Amani Meeks scored 16 points to lead the Knights in the nonconference contest over the Cardinals. Grace Brunscheen added 14 and Kyra Lilly added seven for Kaneland (7-3).

Boys bowling

Marengo 2,795, DeKalb 2,664: At DeKalb, Esteban Cardoso had the top game (235) and series (619) as the Barbs fell to the Indians in a nonconference match.

Boys swimming

DeKalb-Sycamore 84, Sterling 78: At Sterling, the Barbs captured all three relays as they defeated the Golden Warriors in a nonconference dual meet. Jacob Foltz won the 200 freestyle and Sean Harrelson won the 200 Individual Medley and 100 freestyle for DeKalb,

Mens basketball

Northern Illinois 112, East-West 64: At DeKalb, Jao Ituka led seven Huskie sin double figures with 18 as NIU picked up the win. Gustav Winther added 16, Makhai Valentine 14, Dylan Ducommun 11 and Demar Kelly, Gianni Cobb and Taj Walters finished with 10 for NIU (4-7).