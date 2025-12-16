Haish LaRue: Help Elevate our community’s young professionals

If you’re early in your career, you’ve probably had people tell you to “get involved” or “build your network.”

It can sound like just one more thing to do – on top of work, family and personal responsibilities. And what does it even mean to “get involved?”

But the truth is this: The connections you build now can shape your future and strengthen the community around you. That’s why we’re excited to reboot Elevate and make meaningful networking more accessible than ever.

Elevate, a committee of the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation, is a countywide young professionals organization created by and for people ages 18–45 who live or work in DeKalb County.

A core mission of this program is to help young people feel connected where they live and work – because when people are engaged and invested in their community, they’re more likely to stay and build their lives here. In 2026, we’re renewing this effort to truly represent the entire county and offer expanded opportunities for networking, mentorship and professional development.

Elevate is more than social events or swapping business cards. Networking shouldn’t feel intimidating or like a chore. Our goal is to create a welcoming, low-pressure space for young professionals to connect authentically with peers across the county. It’s a collaborative environment – a place to exchange ideas, share challenges and learn from one another.

Through workshops, trainings, leadership programs, and more, Elevate will bring high-quality professional development directly to young professionals. These opportunities help individuals advance in their careers while also strengthening the region’s overall talent pipeline.

When local employers see a workforce committed to growing its skills, they’re more likely to deepen their investment in our communities.

Here’s something you may not hear often: Our community needs its young professionals. Community pride grows when young residents feel seen, valued and supported. By getting involved, you gain a real voice in shaping the future of DeKalb County. When people bring their perspectives, creativity and fresh ideas to the table, we all benefit.

Together, we can build a stronger, more vibrant DeKalb County. Together, we can Elevate our community.

We are looking for people who embrace this mission. Want to learn more about Elevate and how you can get engaged? Visit DCEDC.org/elevate or email larue@dcedc.org.

Jessi Haish LaRue is the marketing and event specialist for the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation.