Presley Meyer scores 27, Genoa-Kingston grabs 27 steals to hold off Indian Creek

Genoa-Kingston's Presley Meyer tries to get a shot by Indian Creek's Elsie Betz Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, during their game at Indian Creek High School in Shabbona. (Mark Busch)

Genoa-Kingston doesn’t have a lot of size this season, so the Cogs are going to have to find ways to make up for rebound deficits to win games.

In a 49-39 win at Indian Creek on Monday, they had 27 steals, helping make up for the 48-35 advantage the Timberwolves had on the boards.

“We know we don’t have much size but we’ve been pretty scrappy,” said guard Presley Meyer, who finished with 27 points, six rebounds and six steals in the win. “It’s pretty difficult but we make it work.”

Indian Creek (2-3) built out an early 9-5 lead on a 3-pointer by Bethany Odle, who finished with five points and eight rebounds.

The Cogs (4-4) scored 17 of the next 19, started by a 3-pointer from Meyer. She also had back-to-back layups, one set up by her own steal and the other on one from Ayva Hernandez, who finished the game with five steals.

Genoa-Kingston coach Doug Brewington said Meyer is a sparkplug for the Cogs. Even if teams think they have her under control, in the blink of an eye, she can put up eight points on three straight possessions.

“It helped the momentum in the game,” Meyer said. “It got everyone going on the bench and on the court.”

G-K led by 16 at the end of the third quarter. But after Ari Rich fouled out with 6:28 left and the Cogs still up 39-23, the Timberwolves stormed back, going on a 10-2 run in less than 2:30.

Madison Boehne had a putback early as part of a 14-point, 15-rebound game.

“She’s done a really nice job,” coach Paul Muchmore said. “She started last year as a freshman, so she’s starting to get more and more experience. We’re hoping to get her more and more physical, and I think it’s starting to come. She’s boxing out and getting rebounds.”

After Indian Creek cut the lead to 41-35 on a layup by Ally Keilman, who finished with 10 points and five steals, Meyer got a layup to kick off an 8-0 run for the Cogs.

Even with how young his team is, Muchmore said he likes how the Timberwolves fought back late.

“We just started making some shots,” Muchmore said. “We got some open shots, knocked them down. Ally had a couple steals there and you get that momentum going. Down that much, it’s real easy to go ‘Here we go again.’ We just lost by 30 on Saturday [to Amboy]. I’m really impressed.”

Rich finished the game with 16 points, five rebounds and eight steals despite missing most of the last quarter.

Brewington said it took the Cogs some time to adjust to her coming out of the lineup.

“Ari, she’s a do-it-all kid for us,” Brewington said. “Any sub we make, Ari is going from guard to post to point, so when she comes out somebody is in a spot they are not used to playing.”

Regan Creadon finished with four points, three blocks, three steals and 13 rebounds for the Cogs. Olivia Leonforte had five rebounds and four steals.

Taylor Edwards finished with two points, a block and six rebounds for Indian Creek. Gretta Oziah had five rebounds and freshman point guard Elsie Betz had six points.

Indian Creek turned the ball over 33 times in the loss.

“I think it’s something we’re working on,” Muchmore said. “Our point guard is a freshman. Their little guard [Hernandez] is a good little defender and she made some nice plays. [Betz] never hangs her head, keeps going at it. It’s just a process of learning and getting better.”