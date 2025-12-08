Forest Preserve not behind online post circulating about DeKalb data center

Shaw Local file photo of black-eyed susan coneflowers in the Sorenson Prairie at Afton Forest Preserve in DeKalb. The forest preserve issued an open letter recently opposing a proposed 560-acre data center development in DeKalb. (Matthew Apgar)

Editor’s note: This story has been edited to correct an earlier version, which misstated that the Afton Forest Preserve, maintained by the DeKalb County Forest Preserve department, opposes a proposed Endeavour Energy data center development in DeKalb. An earlier version of this story incorrectly connected the social media page with the government department.

The DeKalb County Forest Preserve isn’t behind an online post circulating against a proposed 560-acre DeKalb data center, an agency staffer told Shaw Local on Monday.

A social media page called “Afton Forest Preserve” is run by citizens who aren’t affiliated with the agency, a staffer said when reached.

The staffer declined to provide additional comment.

A Dec. 2 post by the social media page was shared online in recent days as the DeKalb City Council considers the proposed Edged development on the south side.

A City Council vote on the megasite also known as “Project Vector” is expected at the meeting that starts at 6 p.m. Monday.

If approved, Project Vector could see four data center buildings by 2032 on the east and west sides of Route 23, north of Keslinger Road, and west of Crego Road, according to preliminary plans released by the city of DeKalb.

The land is currently in unincorporated DeKalb County, but if the development is approved, it would be annexed to the city and rezoned for the data center.

The citizen-led social media page posted concerns related to noise and light pollution and wildlife disruption.

In a public hearing last week, Edged project leaders addressed some concerns raised by residents about the potential for negative effects on the environment. Endeavour has reported that it plans to use air instead of water to cool its servers, documents show. Natural gas instead of diesel would fuel the generators, meaning the noise would be emitted at a higher frequency than diesel engines, according to the city.