One more day to donate to those in need for Freezin’ For Food

Former DeKalb radio host turned podcaster TD Ryan poses with stacks of donated food on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Ryan's annual Freezin' For Food collection drive in the parking lot of Hy-Vee in Sycamore. The collection raises funds and donations for The Salvation Army to help feed families this holiday season. (Photo provided by TD Ryan)

There’s still a ways to go before TD Ryan’s annual Freezin’ For Food drive meets last year’s totals.

The annual food donation collection runs through Saturday at the Sycamore Hy-Vee. Ryan, a former local radio host turned podcaster, has set up in a shed near the Hy-Vee gas station in the parking lot at 2700 DeKalb Ave.

As of Friday, he said they’d collected 5,000 pounds of food and raised $11,000 to be donated to The Salvation Army’s DeKalb branch to help feed local residents in need this holiday season. In total, that equates to about 100,000 pounds of food.

“Our goal is to equal last year’s total of 147,000 pounds,” Ryan said.

Former DeKalb radio host turned podcaster TD Ryan (left) poses with former Sycamore Police Chief Jim Winters, now retired, on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Ryan's annual Freezin' For Food collection drive in the parking lot of Hy-Vee in Sycamore. The collection raises funds and donations for The Salvation Army to help feed families this holiday season. (Photo provided by TD Ryan)

The food drive is in its 25th year. Canned goods, pantry-stable items and other proceeds go to local families in need through The Salvation Army. Checks also are welcome and can be made out to The Salvation Army, with “Freezin’ For Food” in the memo line.

Saturday drop-off runs from 8 a.m. to noon.

Formerly hosted by WLBK 98.9 FM/AM 1360 radio, the donation drive is now sponsored by Kishwaukee DeKalb Kiwanis.