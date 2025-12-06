Jackson Davenport scores 20 in Hiawatha win: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys basketball
Hiawatha 56, Christian Life 54: At Rockford, Jackson Davenport drained six 3s and scored 20 points while Aidan Cooper added 18 in the win.
Hinckley-Big Rock 57, Serena 41: At Hinckley, the Royals opened Little 10 play with a win behind 18 points and six rebounds from Luke Badal.
Marshall Ledbetter had 10 points and six rebounds for the Royals (2-1, 1-0)
Indian Creek 56, La Moille 36: At Shabbona, Parker Murry scored 13 in the Little 10 opener for the Timberwolves.
Payton Huber added 11 and Isaac Willis added 10 in the win for IC.
Kaneland 78, Ottawa 32: At Maple Park, the Knights opened I-8 play with a win.
Naperville North 52, DeKalb 37: At Naperville, the Barbs dropped their DVC opener.
Girls Wrestling
Dan Gable Donnybrook: At Coralville, Iowa, Alex Gregorio-Perez was third at 100, claiming a third-period pin in the third-place match.
Aariana Bloyd (235) was seventh with pins in her first two matches and winning by DQ in her third. Kayden Johnson was eight at 130. Larisza Gomez-Guevara was ninth at 110, winning her final four matches to surge through the consolation bracket.
The Barbs finished 32nd in the 37-team field.
Girls basketball
Hiawatha 44, Christian Life 14: At Rockford, Brielle Molloy scored 18 and Ava Nuckles added 17 on five 3-pointers in the win.
Kaneland 53, Ottawa 42: At Maple Park, the Knights won their Interstate 8 opener.
DeKalb 44, Naperville North 42: At Naperville, DeKalb won the DuPage Valley game.