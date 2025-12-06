Jackson Davenport scores 20 in Hiawatha win: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys basketball

Hiawatha 56, Christian Life 54: At Rockford, Jackson Davenport drained six 3s and scored 20 points while Aidan Cooper added 18 in the win.

Hinckley-Big Rock 57, Serena 41: At Hinckley, the Royals opened Little 10 play with a win behind 18 points and six rebounds from Luke Badal.

Marshall Ledbetter had 10 points and six rebounds for the Royals (2-1, 1-0)

Indian Creek 56, La Moille 36: At Shabbona, Parker Murry scored 13 in the Little 10 opener for the Timberwolves.

Payton Huber added 11 and Isaac Willis added 10 in the win for IC.

Kaneland 78, Ottawa 32: At Maple Park, the Knights opened I-8 play with a win.

Naperville North 52, DeKalb 37: At Naperville, the Barbs dropped their DVC opener.

Girls Wrestling

Dan Gable Donnybrook: At Coralville, Iowa, Alex Gregorio-Perez was third at 100, claiming a third-period pin in the third-place match.

Aariana Bloyd (235) was seventh with pins in her first two matches and winning by DQ in her third. Kayden Johnson was eight at 130. Larisza Gomez-Guevara was ninth at 110, winning her final four matches to surge through the consolation bracket.

The Barbs finished 32nd in the 37-team field.

Girls basketball

Hiawatha 44, Christian Life 14: At Rockford, Brielle Molloy scored 18 and Ava Nuckles added 17 on five 3-pointers in the win.

Kaneland 53, Ottawa 42: At Maple Park, the Knights won their Interstate 8 opener.

DeKalb 44, Naperville North 42: At Naperville, DeKalb won the DuPage Valley game.