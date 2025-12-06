Holiday wreaths for purchase for veterans, vet gravesites in DeKalb County

The DeKalb American Legion Auxiliary is hosting a campaign to provide holiday wreaths for DeKalb County residents to buy for veterans.

The wreaths will be available from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 6 through Dec. 13 at the DeKalb American Legion Auxiliary Post 66, 1204 S. Fourth St.

The campaign’s goal is to provide area family members a decorated wreath for veteran homes or grave sites. The wreaths cost $15.

“We started this project in 2024 to create affordable wreaths to honor local veterans,” DeKalb American Legion Auxiliary Post 66 president Sarah Newby said in a news release. “Last year, we created and sold over 40 colorfully decorated wreaths and felt this was a worthwhile campaign to continue for 2025.”

A vendor donated more than 40 wreaths and decorations to the auxiliary post. The legion also is accepting donations from individuals and organizations. The auxiliary legion will use the campaign to support the Wreaths Across America project.

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit that has honored veterans by placing wreaths on gravesites on the second Saturday in December since 1992.

For information, call 815-751-2424 or email sarahnewby16067@gmail.com.