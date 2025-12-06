Holiday crafting at DeKalb library Dec. 11

Traditional gingerbread cookies are made more nutritious with whole-grain flour, yogurt-based frosting and fruit. (Photo provided)

The DeKalb Public Library will host an event for residents to create a gingerbread house box to store small Christmas gifts.

The free event will begin at 5 p.m. Dec. 11 in the library’s 09 Creative makerspace, 309 Oak St.

Participants will be able to make a gingerbread house box. Attendees also can create gingerbread layered ornaments and decorate a doll chain with pre-cut hats, bows, and candies. Because of limited space, the event is first-come, first-served.

For information, email annas@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.