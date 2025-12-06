560-acre DeKalb data center proposal ‘threatens’ Afton Forest Preserve, agency says

Shaw Local file photo of black-eyed susan coneflowers in the Sorenson Prairie at Afton Forest Preserve in DeKalb. The forest preserve issued an open letter recently opposing a proposed 560-acre data center development in DeKalb. (Matthew Apgar)

Afton Forest Preserve is taking a stand against the city of DeKalb and its plans to consider another data center.

In a social media post, Afton Forest Preserve staff posted their grievances about Project Vector, a proposed data center by Endeavour Energy on the east and west sides of Route 23, north of Keslinger Road, and west of Crego Road.

“While nature is no place for politics, a new data center is being proposed that threatens not only the community around Afton Forest Preserve but the very future of the forest preserve itself,” according to the post.

On Monday, the DeKalb City Council will weigh in on whether to allow what Endeavour is calling the Edged data center to proceed on about 560 acres, just south of Meta’s DeKalb data center. The land is currently in Afton Township but, if the development is approved, would be annexed to the city and rezoned for the data center.

Afton Forest Preserve staff pointed to several potential effects, including noise pollution, light pollution and wildlife disruption.

“While the data center itself will not be built within view of the preserve, it opens a door for the continued encroachment of construction toward the park, as well as creates risk for contamination from pollution and dangerous chemicals into the park from groundwater and drainage, in addition to causing disruption amongst our local wildlife,” according to the post.

Edged project leaders earlier this week tried to address concerns raised about the potential for negative effects on the environmental. Endeavour plans to use natural gas-powered generators to cool its servers instead of water, development details show.

Data centers typically use massive amounts of water and energy to keep their 24/7 servers operating.

Afton Forest Preserve leaders urged the public to speak out, saying that Monday’s City Council meeting is the “last chance for all to voice their opinions and desires on the matter.”

“While many believe that the city will vote to approve the creation of the data center no matter what the people say or feel, it is important for all voices to be heard, and I sincerely encourage all to be informed, involved and speak their minds on the matter – and Monday will be our last chance,” according to the post.