DeKalb’s Alex Gregorio-Perez in Donnybrook 3rd-place match: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls wrestling

Dan Gable Donnybrook: At Coralville, Iowa, DeKalb’s Alex Gregorio-Perez is in the third-place match at 100 pounds.

She won her first three matches, two by pin, before suffering a pin with 30 seconds left in a semifinal she trailed by four points.

Girls basketball

Genoa-Kingston 46, Sandwich 29: At Sandwich, Presley Meyer scored 13 of the Cogs’ 20 third-quarter points to power the win.

Meyer finished with 26 and Regan Creadon had 10.

Hinckley-Big Rock 46, Earlville 43 (OT): At Earlville, Mia Cotton scored 14 points to help the Royals win in overtime.

Anna Herrmann added 11 and Amelia Michels nine.

Indian Creek 43, Newark 33: At Shabbona, Elsie Betz and Madison Boehne scored 13 points each to lead the Timberwolves to the win.

Teagan Kramer added 10 in her first varsity start.

Boys basketball

Richmond-Burton 72, Genoa-Kingston 43: At Richmond, Blake Ides had 13 in the loss.