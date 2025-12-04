Kishwaukee United Way names new executive director

Shaw Local file photo from Kishwaukee United Way Day of Caring kick off event on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

The Kishwaukee United Way board of directors recently appointed Andy McFarlane as its new executive director.

McFarlane will bring more than 30 years of nonprofit leadership and service management experience, according to a news release.

McFarlane has worked with several YMCAs in Illinois and Indiana. He directed program development, built cross-sector partnerships to advance community impact and strengthened membership engagement. He is involved in community services, including the local public school system, Kiwanis and Rotary service clubs leadership, community health coalitions, and Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery.

McFarlane has supported United Way initiatives since 2001.

He earned an education and human services degree from Western Illinois University and a master’s in organizational leadership from Springfield College. McFarlane also completed nonprofit management professional development during previous leadership roles.

His goals as executive director include a focus on strengthening fundraising and resource development. McFarlane also plans on advancing transparent and accountable operations; enhancing agency and stakeholder partnerships; and supporting education, health and economic mobility improvements in DeKalb County.

For information, email boardchair@kishunitedway.com.