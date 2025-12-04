Freezin’ for Food collection drive starts Thursday in Sycamore

Shaw Local file photo – Bitter cold on its way to DeKalb County this week isn’t enough to stop TD Ryan from doing what he does best: Freezing for food. The host's annual Freezin' For Food drive runs Dec. 4-6, 2025. (Mark Busch)

Bitter cold on its way to DeKalb County this week isn’t enough to stop TD Ryan from doing what he does best: Freezing for food.

Thursday’s high is supposed to be 9, according to the National Weather Service. Friday and Saturday’s forecast is a little warmer, in the mid-20s. But wind chills will still linger in subzero numbers.

The former radio host-turned-podcaster’s annual Freezin’ For Food collection drive, in its 25th year, runs Thursday through Saturday.

The food drive is in its 25th year. Canned goods, pantry-stable items and other proceeds go to local families in need through The Salvation Army. Checks also are welcome and can be made out to The Salvation Army, with “Freezin’ For Food” in the memo line.

Ryan has historically camped out in the parking lot of Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, to encourage donations and interview participants.

Freezin’ for Food collection drive drop-off times in the Hy-Vee parking lot are:

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 4

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 5

8 a.m. to noon Dec. 6

Formerly hosted by WLBK 98.9 FM/AM 1360 radio, the donation drive is now sponsored by Kishwaukee DeKalb Kiwanis.