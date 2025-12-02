Sadie Lang’s 33 points, Quinn Carrier’s double-double lead Sycamore: Monday’s Daily Chronicle roundup

Girls basketball

Sycamore 68, Aurora Central Catholic 50: At Aurora, Sadie Lang scored 33 points to lead Sycamore in the victory.

Quinn Carrier had 16 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Camryn Knox added 10 rebounds, while Grace Amptmann had four assists and five rebounds.

Jefferson 54, Genoa-Kingston 39: At Genoa, Presley Meyer scored 17 points in the loss.

Ari Rich added 11 for the Cogs.

Boys basketball

Plano 68, Hinckley-Big Rock 44: At Hinckley, the Royals dropped the season-opener.

Boys bowling

Sycamore 3,573, Rochelle 3,171: At T-Byrd Lanes in Rochelle, Spencer Malloy rolled a 663, and Brian Weigel added a 652 to lead the Spartans to the victory.