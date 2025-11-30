Holiday Arts and Crafts Market open through Christmas Eve in Sycamore

The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host several programs and events in December at the Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

KVAL’s next general meeting is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4, at the gallery. Attendees will be able to participate in the “Create with KVAL” challenge. Members can create themed artwork including photography, sculptures, 2D art and jewelry. The challenge’s theme is “Winter.”

The league’s Holiday Arts and Crafts Market is open through Dec. 24. Participants can buy handcrafted ornaments, decor and gifts made by local artists.

The Gallery on State also will be open during Sycamore’s “Walk With Santa” event Friday, Dec. 5. Attendees can browse gifts handcrafted by local artists.

KVAL will participate in Sycamore’s Winter Chocolate Walk from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11. Participants can visit downtown Sycamore businesses to sample chocolate treats.

The league will host a “Meet The Artists” event featuring holiday art demonstrations and gifts. Entry cards and hot cocoa mugs are available at Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St., Sycamore. To buy tickets, visit DiscoverSycamore.com.

The gallery recently launched a new art rotation featuring 2D and 3D art pieces, including sculptures, paintings, photography and mixed-media installations. The art pieces are available to buy and will remain on display through January.

The league’s Second Saturday Art Workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Gallery on State.

KVAL’s “Secret Subject” challenge cards are available at the gallery. League members will be able to draw sealed envelopes containing a one-word “secret subject” card. The embers can create an art piece depicting the “secret subject.” The artwork will be presented at the league’s general meeting Feb. 5.

The league is collecting art supplies to donate to local charities. KVAL only will accept new art supplies. The art supplies can be dropped off at Gallery on State. Monetary donations also are welcome. For information, visit kval-nfp.org.