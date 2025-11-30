DeKalb County History Center to host holiday open house Dec. 6

The DeKalb County History Center will host a holiday open house to thank community members Dec. 6 (Photo provided by the DeKalb County History Center )

The DeKalb County History Center will hold a holiday open house to thank the community.

The free open house will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, at the history center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore.

Attendees can tour the history center’s “FOOD: Gathering Around the Table” exhibit. The open house also will include crafts, hot chocolate and snacks.

“It’s the time of year where we want to say thank you to our supporters and invite new people to visit the history center,” Executive Director Michelle Donahoe said in a news release. “Having events like this create an opportunity for the community to come and check out this great local treasure and even start a new family tradition. There is something for everyone at this event.”

“FOOD: Gathering Around the Table” is a Smithsonian exhibit that features agriculture, technology and food, local festivals and cooking stories, and a hands-on section for children to play “grocery store.”

For information, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org or call 815-895-5762.