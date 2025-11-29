Glidden Homestead to host ‘Holiday at The Homestead’ Dec. 7

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center's "Holiday at the Homestead" open house (Photo provided by the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center )

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center will host its “Holiday at The Homestead” open house for community members to celebrate the holidays.

The free event runs from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at the homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Attendees can explore the homestead and the museum’s gift shop for holiday presents. Children can craft a clothespin doll. Cookies and sweet treats will be served.

The DeKalb High School Black Box Quartet will perform at 1 p.m. The Lightbeam Players will sing carols at 2 p.m. The open house features activities in the homestead’s second floor which requires climbing stairs.

“The Open House is our way of expressing gratitude to the community for its continued support,” Glidden Homestead executive director Jessi Haish LaRue said in a news release. “We look forward to welcoming guests of all ages to experience the history, music, and warmth of the season at the Homestead.”

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit organization working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public.

For information, visit GliddenHomestead.org or call 815-756-7904.