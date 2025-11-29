DeKalb Women’s Club to meet Dec. 5

Matt Duffy is the executive director of the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce and CEO of the DeKalb Chamber Foundation. (Photo provided by Matt Duffy)

The next DeKalb Women’s Club meeting will feature a presentation led by DeKalb Chamber of Commerce executive director Matt Duffy.

The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Oak Crest Retirement Center’s pub area, 2944 Greenwood Acres Drive, DeKalb.

Duffy will discuss the chamber’s new information and mission. Attendees can enter the pub area through door 26.

The DeKalb Women’s Club has provided scholarships and supported international projects and the community since 1896.

For information, email dekalbwomensclub1896@gmail.com.