Indian Creek girls basketball earns first win: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle Sports Roundup

Girls basketball

Indian Creek 38, Harvard 37: At Shabbona, Ally Keilman and Madison Boehne scored 12 points each as the Timberwolves rallied for their first win of the season. Gretta Oziah and Bethany Odle added five points each for IC (1-1).

Mens basketball

Austin Peay 77, Northern Illinois 59: At Clarksville, TN, Gianni Cobb scored 12 points and Makhai Valentine added 10 as the Huskies fell to the Governors in a nonconference contest. Daemar Kelly and Gustav Winther added eight points each for NIU (3-4).