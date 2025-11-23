Amedeo: DCEDC celebrates an innovative year

As the year winds to a close, the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation is reflecting on a year that was shaped by the one thing that has always made our county stand out from the pack – innovation.

This year marked the return of the annual Economic Outlook Luncheon, a DCEDC tradition that provides information on economic trends so that our local partners can make informed decisions in their respective fields.

We also introduced a Rural Vitality committee, which is diligently making plans to better support our smaller, rural communities.

We explored timely topics like artificial intelligence and automation by hosting panel discussions in partnership with the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA) and the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC), where we learned how automation can impact the workforce and how to prepare for this changing landscape.

In October, we celebrated the return of the Makers on the Move Bus Tour (IMA and IMEC) with a special community spotlight stop at The Suter Company in Sycamore, who celebrated its centennial anniversary this year. This event was a highlight in 2025, as it brought together local makers, nonprofits, and STEM students from Sycamore Middle School who stole the spotlight – in the best way possible – as they showed us the bright, promising future that we have in manufacturing and STEM-related careers. They presented woodworking projects, robotics, 3D printing and more.

DCEDC will host its Annual Breakfast on Tuesday, Dec. 2, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Faranda’s, 302 Grove St., bringing together community leaders, business partners, educators, and stakeholders for a morning of connection and insight into the region’s continued economic momentum, and to highlight this incredible year. Tickets are still available at DCEDC.org through Nov. 25.

The event will open at 8:30 a.m. with a breakfast buffet and networking, offering attendees an opportunity to engage with partners from across the county. At 9:15 a.m., the program will feature “Collaboration and Connection in Action: Powering Economic Growth and Strengthening Communities,” a fireside chat with Dr. Lisa Freeman, President of Northern Illinois University , Dr. Laurie Borowicz, President of Kishwaukee College, and Dr. Brian Knetl, President of Waubonsee Community College.

Kishwaukee College (KC), Waubonsee Community College (WCC), and Northern Illinois University (NIU) form powerful connections that bridge local talent development with regional and statewide impact.

This conversation will spotlight how each campus uses collaboration to integrate local talent development with regional and statewide economic impact. Through strengthened educational pathways, these institutions are preparing students for high-demand careers, supporting a robust local workforce, and contributing to business attraction across DeKalb County.

Their ongoing work to align academic programs with employer needs has coincided with significant regional growth and improved student outcomes, demonstrating the pivotal role each campus plays in community and economic development. This fireside chat will explore how KC, WCC, and NIU are shaping strategic priorities to meet emerging opportunities.

When we invest in learning at every level, beginning with pre-Kindergarten, we have the power to create opportunities, not just for individuals, but for our entire community. Whether individuals attend a 4-year university, a community college, an apprenticeship program, or complete a certification program, it creates a strong pathway to a meaningful career. This, in turn, strengthens our neighborhoods and fuels long-term economic stability and growth.

We’re carrying these initiatives and momentum into 2026, ensuring that our county continues to enjoy Opportunity Unbound.

Melissa Amedeo is the executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation.