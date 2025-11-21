Sycamore women to hold ‘Remove the Regime’ protest on Saturday

Shaw Local July 2025 file photo – A group of Sycamore women, who call themselves the ReSisters, are planning to hold a peaceful protest critical of the Trump administration in front of the DeKalb County courthouse at noon on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (Mark Busch)

A group of Sycamore women, who call themselves the ReSisters, are planning to hold a peaceful protest critical of the Trump administration in front of the DeKalb County courthouse at noon on Saturday.

Candy Smith, a Sycamore resident, said the protest is being held because she and other women in her group worry human, constitutional and women’s rights are being whittled away by federal polices coming out of the White House.

She said she hopes people who don’t understand why she and others will be protesting, or those who disagree with them, will take time to have a conversation with them on Saturday.

“Come and talk to us, stop and talk to us,” Smith said. “We’re happy to have you join us or talk about why you don’t want to join us.”

Smith said the event, which will last from noon to 1 p.m. in downtown Sycamore, has been called the “Remove the Regime” protest and is planned to be a peaceful demonstration.

Sycamore residents are expected to make up the majority of protesters.

“We are a group of what started as a very small group of women just talking politics and have developed into a pretty decent-sized group, maybe 40 of us, who protest in Sycamore,” Smith said.

The ReSisters (pronounced resisters) were inspired to hold the protest by the 50501 movement – a group of nonprofessional volunteer organizers that was born out of the idea of holding 50 protests against U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration in 50 states on one day.

The Sycamore protest also could help feed DeKalb County residents who are struggling to make ends meet. Smith said she’s asking those who attend to bring nonperishable food and paper goods that can be donated to a local food pantry.

“We are peaceful, we are open to conversation and we are concerned about some people that are getting the bad end of the stick,” Smith said.