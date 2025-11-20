Shaw Local

Landon Leadingham rolls 300 in Sycamore win: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

By Eddie Carifio

Boys bowling

Sycamore 3,683, Sterling 2,891: At Mardi Gras Lanes, Landon Leadingham rolled a 300 game as part of a 734 series to power the Spartans.

Brian Weigel had a 706 series and Patrick Lathan rolled a 588.

Girls basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 38, Elgin 24: At Aurora, the Royals advanced to the championship game of the IMSA tournament with the victory.

Rochelle 40, Genoa-Kingston 37: At Oregon, Presley Meyer scored 20 to lead the Cogs in the loss.

G-K went on a 21-2 run in the first half and led by 10 at the break. The Hubs answered with a 21-5 run in the third quarter.

Eddie Carifio

Daily Chronicle sports editor since 2014. NIU beat writer. DeKalb, Sycamore, Kaneland, Genoa-Kingston, Indian Creek, Hiawatha and Hinckley-Big Rock coverage as well.